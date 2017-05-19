 »   »   » OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Cinderella, Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes Like A Queen!

OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Cinderella, Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes Like A Queen!

Drop everything and check out the stunning pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who walked the red carpet for Cannes in a Cinderella avatar.

By:
This moment is one of the most important time for all the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans out there. It's that time of the year, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in her 'oh-so-gorgeous' avatar walks the red carpet for Cannes and the entire world go crazy over her.

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared at Cannes red carpet in the most unexpected avatar and boy oh boy; she looks like a real Queen!

Aish In a Michael Cinco

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a Michael Cinco's designer gown and she looked drop dead gorgeous.

Hello Cinderella!

"Hello Cinderella #AishwaryaAtCannes ready to stun the entire red carpet! #LifeAtCannes," the official page of L'Oreal Paris India captioned the picture.

Aishwarya Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes 2017

Fifteen years ago, Aishwarya Rai made a grand debut on the red carpet of world's biggest cinematic extravaganza, Festival de Cannes.

How Sweet!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left no stones unturned to put India on the global map and we are lucky to have an actress like her.

Slay, Lady, Slay!

We won't be wrong if we say that it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has made ‘Festival De Cannes' popular among the Indians.

Aishwarya Sets The Bar High Yet Again

And not forgetting to mention that like always, Aishwarya has set up the bar high yet again at Cannes' 70th edition this year!

She’s Irreplaceable

Many will come and go, but the craze about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's presence at Cannes is not getting over anytime soon!

Perfection!

Her face is perfection. Isn't it?

We Can’t Stop Drooling!

This diva can make the whole world stop and stare her for a while!

Ageing In Reverse Or What?

Even in her 40s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can give any model a run for their money and these pictures are enough to justify our statement.

France Loves Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

French people may have not seen all the movies of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but they simply love Aishwarya and have embraced her as their own!

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 22:32 [IST]
