 »   »   » OH MY GOSH! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns Cinderella, Walks The Red Carpet For Cannes Like A Queen!

This moment is one of the most important time for all the
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans out there. It's that time of the year,
when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in her 'oh-so-gorgeous' avatar walks
the red carpet for Cannes and the entire world go crazy over
her.
This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared at Cannes red carpet
in the most unexpected avatar and boy oh boy; she looks like a real
Queen!
Aish In a Michael Cinco
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a Michael Cinco's designer gown
and she looked drop dead gorgeous.
Hello Cinderella!
"Hello Cinderella #AishwaryaAtCannes ready to stun the entire
red carpet! #LifeAtCannes," the official page of L'Oreal Paris
India captioned the picture.
Aishwarya Walks The Red Carpet
For Cannes 2017
Fifteen years ago, Aishwarya Rai made a grand debut on the red
carpet of world's biggest cinematic extravaganza, Festival de
Cannes.
How Sweet!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left no stones unturned to put India
on the global map and we are lucky to have an actress like her.
Slay, Lady, Slay!
We won't be wrong if we say that it's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,
who has made ‘Festival De Cannes' popular among the Indians.
Aishwarya Sets The Bar High Yet
Again
And not forgetting to mention that like always, Aishwarya has
set up the bar high yet again at Cannes' 70th edition this
year!
She’s Irreplaceable
Many will come and go, but the craze about Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan's presence at Cannes is not getting over anytime soon!
Perfection!
Her face is perfection. Isn't it?
We Can’t Stop Drooling!
This diva can make the whole world stop and stare her for a
while!
Ageing In Reverse Or What?
Even in her 40s, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can give any model a run
for their money and these pictures are enough to justify our
statement.
France Loves Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan
French people may have not seen all the movies of Aishwarya Rai
Bachchan but they simply love Aishwarya and have embraced her as
their own!
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 22:32 [IST]
