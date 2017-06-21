 »   »   » GREAT MOVE! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Hated Being On Social Media But Things Have Changed Now

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few Bollywood stars, who have maintained a safe distance from social networking sites. But it seems that the actress believes in changing with the times.

In a recent interview to a daily, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has revealed that she might join social media soon. Scroll down to read her entire statement.

Thank You For Asking Me Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "Thank you for asking me, thinking abhi bhi hope hai.'' The Time Has Come ''I haven't forayed into that space yet. But, I think, the time has come for me to join social media, because it's very much the calling.'' Everyone Has Been Asking ''Everyone has been asking me so vehemently and sweetly year after year.'' I Will Surely Consider The Suggestion ''Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will surely consider the suggestion.'' Why Aishwarya Didn't Join It Yet Aishwarya Rai had revealed earlier, "We are very quick with excuses.'' We Don't Have Time To Talk To Another Person Because Of This ''Work, routine, lifestyle, social media and the need to be on it 24/7, I had to say this... I have observed, we don't have time to look at another person and talk to him/her because we are so busy on our phones.'' How Many People Would Actually Do This... "So, how many people would actually look around to do the basic things like leaving their phone for a minute and picking a tissue, which is lying on the floor, and putting in the bin? " People Have Become Lethargic "People are leaning on conveniently-attributed lethargy." Twitter Is A Wonderful Place But... She had also told a magazine, ''Twitter is a wonderful tool to set facts right. However, it became a barometer of popularity. I didn't feel the need to get onto the rat race.'' This Is Incredibly Vain "I never had that in terms of the number of followers or well wishers I could also possibly project. That is incredibly vain."

Coming back to Aishwarya's recent revelation, are you guys excited about it?

