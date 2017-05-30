 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai's Little One Was Disturbed! Aaradhya Bachchan Got Really Upset With Amitabh Bachchan

There was a surprise waiting for all those people who went to catch a glimpse of the superstar at his house Jalsa. It was Aishwarya Rai's little bundle of joy Aaradhya Bachchan, who accompanied her grandfather to greet his fans on Sunday (May 28).

But Aaradhya was really scared after seeing the crowd. Not just that, Big B also revealed that the little munchkin was very upset with him. Scroll down for more.

When Aaradhya Agreed To Meet His Fans Amitabh Bachchan posted on his blog, "And the reluctant little one finally agrees to come out to greet the well wishers.'' She Got Disturbed By The Crowds ''But is disturbed by the crowds and admits she was a little afraid to be up there.'' Her Main Attraction Was Her Pet ''Her main attraction being her new pet the stray cat whom she has named ‘salt pepper' .." I Told Her I Don't Like Cats "She asked me to pet it and I told her I did not like cats, so she was surprised that I did not.'' Aaradhya's Reaction ''There is another one she said .. her sister .. the cats sister .. '' I Think I Lost Out A Number Of Brownie Points ''She wondered if I would consider liking the sister .. I said no .. I think I lost out a number of brownie points from her today '' But.. ''But thank you all at the gates of Jalsa .. you who make me wanted and loved .." . Amitabh Bachchan Also Tweeted ''The Sunday well wishers .. and an introduction to the little one .. she confessed later : 'I was a little afraid'!!''

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy with Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor.