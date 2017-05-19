 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Is Ready For Cannes 2017! Check Out Her Dress In Which She Looks Ethereal

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Aishwarya Rai looks like a Goddess in her sheer summery green
outfit at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 and she's been getting
ready since morning at the L'Oreal Paris studio, the brand she is
representing this year.
Check out her pictures from Cannes 2017 below...
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai is all ready for the Cannes 2017 red carpet!
Green Outfit
Her green outfit looks so ethereal that she's surely going to
set the red carpet on fire!
Green Goddess
She looks like a Goddess in her sheer summery green outfit,
doesn't she folks?
Beach Studio
Aishwarya Rai is at the L'Oreal Paris beach studio in
Cannes.
Defying Age
Aishwarya Rai is surely defying age and is getting younger as
the years pass!
The Sun Is Shining
The sun is shining bright on Aishwarya Rai and she looks even
more gorgeous.
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Aishwarya Rai is seen having some fun with her dress at Cannes
2017.
It's Question Time!
Aishwarya Rai is seen talking to a journalist at the L'Oreal
Paris beach studio.
All Eyes On Aish
All eyes are on Aishwarya Rai as she's set to walk the red
carpet at Cannes 2017.
Ethereal Beauty
Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women not only in
India, but also across the world.
Worth The Wait
She was at the studio since morning and the final outcome is
worth the wait!
Because She's Worth It!
Aishwarya Rai is representing L'Oreal Paris at Cannes 2017.
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 17:46 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...