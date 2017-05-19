 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai Is Ready For Cannes 2017! Check Out Her Dress In Which She Looks Ethereal

Aishwarya Rai Is Ready For Cannes 2017! Check Out Her Dress In Which She Looks Ethereal

View pictures of Aishwarya Rai from Cannes 2017. She is seen sporting a green outfit and looks like a Goddess in her summery dress.

Aishwarya Rai looks like a Goddess in her sheer summery green outfit at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 and she's been getting ready since morning at the L'Oreal Paris studio, the brand she is representing this year.

Check out her pictures from Cannes 2017 below...

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is all ready for the Cannes 2017 red carpet!

Green Outfit

Her green outfit looks so ethereal that she's surely going to set the red carpet on fire!

Green Goddess

She looks like a Goddess in her sheer summery green outfit, doesn't she folks?

Beach Studio

Aishwarya Rai is at the L'Oreal Paris beach studio in Cannes.

Defying Age

Aishwarya Rai is surely defying age and is getting younger as the years pass!

The Sun Is Shining

The sun is shining bright on Aishwarya Rai and she looks even more gorgeous.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Aishwarya Rai is seen having some fun with her dress at Cannes 2017.

It's Question Time!

Aishwarya Rai is seen talking to a journalist at the L'Oreal Paris beach studio.

All Eyes On Aish

All eyes are on Aishwarya Rai as she's set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2017.

Ethereal Beauty

Aishwarya Rai is one of the most beautiful women not only in India, but also across the world.

Worth The Wait

She was at the studio since morning and the final outcome is worth the wait!

Because She's Worth It!

Aishwarya Rai is representing L'Oreal Paris at Cannes 2017.

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 17:46 [IST]
