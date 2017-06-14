 »   »   » Darn Sweet! Aishwarya Rai & Jaya Bachchan Look All Love In This Picture Shared By Amitabh Bachchan!

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebs on the social media. From sharing his daily life pictures to sharing throwback pictures, he always keeps his followers entertained!

This time, the Megastar shared a darn sweet picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on his Twitter account and all we can do is stare at their unbreakable bonding!

Aww'dorable! In this throwback picture, the 'saas-bahu' duo can be seen sharing a laugh with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan and yeah, don't miss to check out their colour co-ordinated outfits! On That Note, Check Out A Few More Throwback Family Pics Of The Bachchans ‘It's always happiness & love that make a perfect family portrait!' Have you heard this saying? Well, this quote perfectly goes with this beautiful picture of the Bachchan couples! This Made Us Smile! This picture is from 2011, when the entire Bachchan parivaar attended the Kolkata Film Festival and sent their fans in a frenzy! Bachchans In Black! When Jaya, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan chose the same colour to attend the special screening of Pink Panther 2. A Rare Click Have you seen this rare picture of Big B, Jaya, Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek? The picture was taken post the wedding of Abhishek and Aishwarya! Oh So Beautiful! When the Bachchan bahus attended an event in their pink sarees and the men chose black to compliment their gorgeous ladies! During Holi And like us, the Bachchans too, love celebrating Holi and look how adorably Aiswarya & Abhishek are posing along with their family! Their Selfies Are Always On Point! When this selfie of Abhishek & Aishwarya with Big B, Jaya & Shweta took the internet by storm! Abhishek's Cute Revelation About Jaya & Aish This smiling pictures of Aishwarya Rai & Jaya do remind of Abhishek's statement when he had revealed that how his wife Aishwarya and his mother Jaya Bachchan, who is a Bengali, join hands to fight against him in Bangla. Aww, poor Abhi! Leaving You With The Picture Of The Cutest Bachchan! Here is the picture of the entire Bachchan family with their sunshine, Aaradhya Bachchan. This picture was clicked during the annual function of Aaradhya's school!

Among all the pictures, which one you liked the most? Do tell us in the comments section below and stay hooked with us for more Bollywood updates!