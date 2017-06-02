 »   »   » SCARY! Aishwarya Rai Lookalike Sneha Ullal Was Diagnosed With This Blood-Related Illness!

Most of us remember her for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. Yes, you got it right! We are talking about Salman Khan's discovery Sneha Ullal.

The light-eyed actress made her debut opposite the superstar in 'Lucky: No Time For Love'. Sadly, the audience too had no time for this film and it tanked terribly at the box office.

Sneha was last seen in Telugu film Antha Nee Mayalone in 2014, and then she simply vanished from the film circuit. Now the actress is all set to begin her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej's Ayushman Bhava starring Amala Paul as lead.

In a recent interview with Times, Sneha revealed what kept her away from films and more. Scroll down to read...

It's Not A Comeback "I would like to clarify that it's not a ‘comeback'. I think a comeback is when you intentionally leave the industry and try to make a return." I Wasn't Doing Films Due To Severe Health Issues "I never left the industry; it's just that I wasn't doing films due to severe health issues. A lot of my fans kept asking me where I have disappeared all these four years, why I wasn't doing films. Well, I'm here now." She Was Diagnosed With An Auto-Immune Disorder Talking about it, Sneha was quoted as saying, "It's a blood-related illness where my own immune system kept me unwell." Not Able To Stand On Her Feet For More Than 30-40 Minutes "My body would become so weak that I would not be able to stand on my feet for more than 30 to 40 minutes and because I kept shooting for films even with this illness, it got worse." No Strength To Do What An Actress Is Expected To Do "Beyond a point, I didn't have the strength to do what an actress is expected to do - running around, dancing and continuous shooting etc. That's when I had to stop and start my medication, because, there was no point in doing films and then falling sick every other day." Physically I Was Weak But Mentally I Was Strong "Physically I was weak but mentally I was strong all throughout these four years. All my close friends in Mumbai and the south kept boosting my morale at every point. Along with medication I stated working on my fitness to gain strength." She Didn't Wanted To Step Outside The House "There were times when I did not look great, and when you're not at your best, you don't want to step out of the house and that's what I did. I stopped attending events, missed so many award functions, because as an actress you have to look good all the time. And if you don't, people won't understand why." My Illness Is Under Control Now "I'm here, fully fit and fine. I won't say I'm cured because this disease is like diabetes which is not curable but can be kept under control. So my illness is under control right now and I'm set to get going."

Well, Sneha surely needs to be applauded for handling the situation bravely and inspiring girls who give up hope when faced with such a scenario.