 »   »   » SCOOP: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi And Anil Kapoor To Star In Total Dhamaal?

Indra Kumar's comic caper Dhamaal was a total madcap fun which was quite enjoyed by the audience. Now we hear that the director is gearing up for its sequel. But there's a twist.

Reportedly, the film which is expected to go on floors soon won't be starring Sanjay Dutt and Riteish Deshmukh. Instead Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor are expected to replace them.

A DNA report quoted a source saying, "Discussions with Sanjay fizzled out, while Riteish is busy with his Marathi production Shivaji. Moreover, Indra wants to start with a fresh cast and concept."

The source further added. "Anil (in Welcome), Ajay (Golmaal) and Arshad (Munnabhai, Dhamaal and Golmaal) are all part of successful franchises, so the makers (Ashok Thakeria and Indra) thought it would be wonderful to get the three together.

Moreover, Anil (Beta) and Ajay (Ishq) have both delivered big hits with the director and are looking forward to working with Kumar again. Both actors have liked the script on principle, while Arshad is yet to hear it."

However other characters like those played by Jaaved Jaffery and Ashish Chowdhry may remain the same.

Meanwhile Kumar and Thakeria are tight-lipped on the casting of Total Dhamaal. Stay tuned for more interesting scoop.