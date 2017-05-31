 »   »   » Ajay Devgn And Kajol Are Soaking In Some 'Vitamin F' In Maldives; These Pics Are A Proof!

Ajay Devgn is known to be quite a discreet person when it comes to his private space. That's why we were quite suprised when he recently posted a vacation picture revealing that he is currently vacationing with his family in Maldives.

We immediately turned to his and Kajol's Instagram handles and found out some really adorable vacay pics. Here's a look at them...

A Dose Of Vitamin 'F' The Devgn family is seen striking a pose with the cool blue waters behind them. But Ajay is missing from the picture? Guess, he was the one who captured this fun moment! Sunset Diaries Clear skies, clear minds! That's so true, Kajol! Twinning Act Isn't Nysa a carbon copy of her mommy dearest? Kajol's Work Diaries Kajol recently wrapped the shooting for her upcoming Tamil film VIP2 opposite Dhanush. Ajay Devgn On The Professional Front The actor will be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho followed by Golmaal Again and a film with Luv Ranjan.

Meanwhile, do check out this fun video featuring Kajol, Nysa and little Yug and we bet it will leave you smiling....