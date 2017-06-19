 »   »   » Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Spend a Quiet Holiday In The Countryside Of France! View Pictures

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Spend a Quiet Holiday In The Countryside Of France! View Pictures

By:
If the city of love Paris is all you think about France, then think again! The beautiful European country is filled with plush and green countryside that'll mesmerise you with its natural yet exotic beauty.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed of Saint-Tropez in France and had a quite and peaceful holiday, away from the hustle bustle and fast moving life in Paris. The duo are seen enjoying the greenery and visiting several restaurants enjoying the local cuisine. View the pictures below!

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spent a quiet holiday in the countryside of France.

The couple were holidaying in Saint Tropez and enjoyed the plush greenary.

Akshay and Twinkle are away from the hustle bustle of Paris this time.

Apart from the city of love Paris, France is blessed with natural beauty in its countryside.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar also visited the restaurant 'Auberge de La Mole' which was frequented by the late Princess Diana.

She also recommended her followers to visit Gassin restaurant in Saint Tropez and called it "Slice Of Heaven."

Good food, peace of mind and natural beauty is what Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got in their holiday in Saint Tropez.

Just a week ago, Twinkle Khanna was holidaying with her friends in Paris.

When Akshay Kumar landed in France, the duo headed of to Saint Tropez from Paris.

Twinkle Khanna enjoys the countryside more than city life.

We're sure Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar had the time of their life in Saint Tropez.

