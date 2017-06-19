Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Spend a Quiet Holiday In The Countryside Of France! View Pictures
If the city of love Paris is all you think about France, then think again! The beautiful European country is filled with plush and green countryside that'll mesmerise you with its natural yet exotic beauty.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed of Saint-Tropez in France and had a quite and peaceful holiday, away from the hustle bustle and fast moving life in Paris. The duo are seen enjoying the greenery and visiting several restaurants enjoying the local cuisine. View the pictures below!
Beautiful Countryside
Apart from the city of love Paris, France is blessed with natural beauty in its countryside.
Princess Diana
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar also visited the restaurant 'Auberge de La Mole' which was frequented by the late Princess Diana.
Slice Of Heaven
She also recommended her followers to visit Gassin restaurant in Saint Tropez and called it "Slice Of Heaven."
Peace Of Mind
Good food, peace of mind and natural beauty is what Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got in their holiday in Saint Tropez.