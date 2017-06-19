 »   »   » Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Spend a Quiet Holiday In The Countryside Of France! View Pictures

If the city of love Paris is all you think about France, then think again! The beautiful European country is filled with plush and green countryside that'll mesmerise you with its natural yet exotic beauty.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna headed of Saint-Tropez in France and had a quite and peaceful holiday, away from the hustle bustle and fast moving life in Paris. The duo are seen enjoying the greenery and visiting several restaurants enjoying the local cuisine. View the pictures below!