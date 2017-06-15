 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Is A Delight To Work With Says Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay Kumar Is A Delight To Work With Says Bhumi Pednekar

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says working with her co-actor Akshay Kumar in the film was a "delight".

Also Read: Why A Heartbroken Katrina Kaif Thought Salman Khan Was MEAN To Her!

Talking about Akshay, Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai, "He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that."

Akshay, Bhumi

The 27-year-old actress says it felt like a long holiday while working for the film.

"It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place," Bhumi added.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher's 20th film together.

Other articles published on Jun 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos