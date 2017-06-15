 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Is A Delight To Work With Says Bhumi Pednekar

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says working with her co-actor Akshay Kumar in the film was a "delight".

Talking about Akshay, Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai, "He is fantastic. He is actually a delight to work with. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been one of the greatest experiences of my life and I definitely have to credit him and the core team for that."

The 27-year-old actress says it felt like a long holiday while working for the film.

"It never felt that we are working, it was a like one long happy holiday. It felt like a bunch of very passionate people who have come together to have fun and everything else would just fall into place," Bhumi added.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is reportedly inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

It will be the first time that Akshay will be featuring in a film with the Dum Laga Ke Haisha star Bhumi. The project also marks Akshay and actor Anupam Kher's 20th film together.