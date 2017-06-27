 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Is NOT Playing The Role Of A Crow In Robo 2.0! He's Playing An Alien Instead

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is creating a buzz since a long time and looking at the posters and behind-the-scene pictures, it was assumed that Akshay Kumar's role in the movie is of an evil character named Dr. Richard who would turn into a crow after an experiment gone wrong.

Bollywoodlife has reported that Akshay Kumar will not be playing the role of a crow in Robo 2.0 but his character is of an alien instead. The concept seems to be very interesting and we'll keep you updated with more juicy news from the film's set.