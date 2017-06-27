 »   »   » Akshay Kumar Is NOT Playing The Role Of A Crow In Robo 2.0! He's Playing An Alien Instead

Akshay Kumar Is NOT Playing The Role Of A Crow In Robo 2.0! He's Playing An Alien Instead

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is creating a buzz since a long time and looking at the posters and behind-the-scene pictures, it was assumed that Akshay Kumar's role in the movie is of an evil character named Dr. Richard who would turn into a crow after an experiment gone wrong.

Bollywoodlife has reported that Akshay Kumar will not be playing the role of a crow in Robo 2.0 but his character is of an alien instead. The concept seems to be very interesting and we'll keep you updated with more juicy news from the film's set.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Reports claim that Akshay Kumar will not play a crow in Robo 2.0.

Alien Akshay

Alien Akshay

It is stated that he'll be playing the role of an alien instead.

Robo 2.0

Robo 2.0

The first poster of Robo 2.0 had all the clues and it read, 'The world is not only for humans.'

Experimenting

Experimenting

It was earlier assumed that Akshay Kumar would turn into a crow after an experiment gone wrong.

Dr. Richard

Dr. Richard

Akshay Kumar's character in Robo 2.0 is Dr. Richard.

Starcast

Starcast

The film stars superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

Amy-Rajinikanth

Amy-Rajinikanth

Robo 2.0 is directed by none other than ace film-maker Shankar.

Trailer

Trailer

The trailer of Robo 2.0 is scheduled to release on December 12, 2017.

Grand Release

Grand Release

Robo 2.0 is all set for a grand release on Republic Day 2018.

Huge Expectations

Huge Expectations

There is a lot of expectations on Robo 2.0 and we're sure that the film will not disappoint the audiences.

Can't Wait

Can't Wait

We'll get to see Amy Jackson for the first time on screen with superstar Rajinikanth in Robo 2.0.

Read more about: rajinikanth, akshay kumar
Other articles published on Jun 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos