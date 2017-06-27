Akshay Kumar Is NOT Playing The Role Of A Crow In Robo 2.0! He's Playing An Alien Instead
Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer Robo 2.0 is creating a buzz since a long time and looking at the posters and behind-the-scene pictures, it was assumed that Akshay Kumar's role in the movie is of an evil character named Dr. Richard who would turn into a crow after an experiment gone wrong.
Bollywoodlife has reported that Akshay Kumar will not be playing the role of a crow in Robo 2.0 but his character is of an alien instead. The concept seems to be very interesting and we'll keep you updated with more juicy news from the film's set.
Robo 2.0
The first poster of Robo 2.0 had all the clues and it read, 'The world is not only for humans.'
Experimenting
It was earlier assumed that Akshay Kumar would turn into a crow after an experiment gone wrong.
Huge Expectations
There is a lot of expectations on Robo 2.0 and we're sure that the film will not disappoint the audiences.