 »   »   » Akshay Kumar To Play PM Narendra Modi In A Film? Here's The Truth!

CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihlani Too Feels He Is The Perfect Choice

One hears that CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani believes that Akshay would be an apt choice for the role.

He was quoted as saying, "I can't think of anyone better to play our Prime Minster than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he's doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinemas of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with.

Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji."