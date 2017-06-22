Akshay Kumar To Play PM Narendra Modi In A Film? Here's The Truth!
While biopics are still in vogue and you have our Bollywood stars doing real-life stories of sportsmen to dreaded ganngsters, there are reports doing the rounds about Akshay Kumar doing a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As soon as the reports broke, Akky's fans went into a tizzy. Meanwhile, here's the complete truth...
Akshay Kumar's Fans Want Him To Play Modi
The Khiladi Kumar's fans want him to essay the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi given his 'spotless image'.
CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihlani Too Feels He Is The Perfect Choice
One hears that CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani believes that Akshay would be an apt choice for the role.
He was quoted as saying, "I can't think of anyone better to play our Prime Minster than Akshay. He has a spotless image of an idealist and visionary. And look at the kind of work he's doing. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman are the cinemas of social reform that Guru Dutt and V Shantaram were associated with.
Also, Akshay has risen from humble working class beginnings to become a national star, just like Modiji. We are certainly looking at a strong possibility of Akshay playing Modiji."
Why Akshay Kumar Is A Better Choice Than Paresh Rawal And Anupam Kher To Play Modi
Explaining the reason why Akshay would be a better choice than Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher, a HT report quoted a source as saying, "But the kind of reach and impact that Akshay Kumar's presence will have in a story on Modi would be far-reaching and productive."
Akshay already has a string of films coming up next with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, 2.0, Padman, Gold, Crack and a Salman Khan-Karan Johar production.