 »   »   » IS HE NURSING A HEART-BREAK? Akshaye Khanna CONFESSES He Will Never Get Married!

Akshay Khanna is a hottie who makes us go weak in our knees with his droolworthy looks even today! This makes us wonder why the man is yet to find his 'dream woman'.

Recently when the actor was promoting his upcoming film in the Capital, he finally opened up about why he is yet to tie the knot and much more. Read on to know more...



Akshaye Would Rather Date For Some Time And Move On The 'Mom' actor revealed how he has decided to remain a bachelor forever since he finds it 'unnatural' to last a relationship for a lifetime. Instead he would rather date for some time and move on!

He Is Commitment Phobic Akshaye has time and again confessed of being trapped in a commitment-phobic environment.

I Want To Live My Life Alone When Akshaye was quizzed if he still fears of being committed to one person, he quickly added, "It is still there. And so I will never get married. I want to live my life alone. I can be in a relationship for sometime but I know I can't see it lasting for a lifetime."

I Find It Very Unnatural To Stay In A Relationship For Long When it comes to relationships, the actor quickly justified,"See I find it very unnatural to stay in a relationship for that long. I know most of the world finds it more natural but I don't. I feel I should be allowed to move from one relationship to another whenever I want to."

Parting Should Be As Beautiful As Being Together Akshaye further added, "I believe two people should be in a relationship till the time they both are happy about it but once it comes to a point that either of them is not happy then they should've the option to leave. And that leaving should not be the process it has become today i.e divorce. Parting should be as beautiful as being together."



On the professional front, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui which releases today in theatrical screens.