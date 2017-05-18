 »   »   » OUCH! Alia Bhatt Gives A WEIRD Reaction When Asked About Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Pictures!

OUCH! Alia Bhatt Gives A WEIRD Reaction When Asked About Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Pictures!

You will be surprised to know how Alia Bhatt reacted when asked about Priyanka Chopra’s bikini pictures.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

While, we all were going gaga over Priyanka Chopra's bikini avatar. Alia Bhatt seems to have not seen her pictures or she is least interested in even talking about it.

According to India.com, "When Alia was quizzed about the Baywatch actress bikini appearance, she had a strange facial expression and later she chose not to talk about it."

Did You Miss PeeCee’s Bikini Pictures?

Did You Miss PeeCee’s Bikini Pictures?

In case, if you haven't seen the pictures yet, check it out here. Don't you think, Priyanka looked smoking hot, while flaunting her smouldering figure?

Priyanka Gears Up For Baywatch

Priyanka Gears Up For Baywatch

The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood film, Baywatch, which also casts Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron in the lead roles.

CBFC Confused Over Baywatch Release

CBFC Confused Over Baywatch Release

Talking about Baywatch, CBFC is quite confused over its release. A leading daily quoted a source as saying, "It is a duvidha, a dharm sankat that beats all recent dilemmas. How do we grade the bikini festival in Baywatch?"

Unnecessary Nudity Must Be Curbed

Unnecessary Nudity Must Be Curbed

"Guidelines clearly indicate that unnecessary nudity must be curbed. A lot of the Baywatch fans are under-age kids," added the source.

What Step CBFC Will Take?

What Step CBFC Will Take?

"In our films a big deal is made of bikini shots. Blame the producers for making the bikini look like a phenomenal happening."

CBFC Won’t Curb Nudity?

CBFC Won’t Curb Nudity?

"We can't curb nudity when it is projected on the beachside."

Point To Be Noted!

Point To Be Noted!

"We would object if girls in bikinis were shown in a discotheque or in a dining room. But how do we curtail the skin exposure when the entire film is by the beachside?"

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: alia bhatt, priyanka chopra, bikini
Other articles published on May 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos