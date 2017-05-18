 »   »   » OUCH! Alia Bhatt Gives A WEIRD Reaction When Asked About Priyanka Chopra’s Bikini Pictures!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
While, we all were going gaga over Priyanka Chopra's bikini
avatar. Alia Bhatt seems to have not seen her pictures or she is
least interested in even talking about it.
According to India.com, "When Alia was quizzed about the
Baywatch actress bikini appearance, she had a strange facial
expression and later she chose not to talk about it."
Did You Miss PeeCee’s Bikini
Pictures?
In case, if you haven't seen the pictures yet, check it out
here. Don't you think, Priyanka looked smoking hot, while flaunting
her smouldering figure?
Priyanka Gears Up For
Baywatch
The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood
film, Baywatch, which also casts Dwayne Johnson and Zac Effron in
the lead roles.
CBFC Confused Over Baywatch
Release
Talking about Baywatch, CBFC is quite confused over its release.
A leading daily quoted a source as saying, "It is a duvidha, a
dharm sankat that beats all recent dilemmas. How do we grade the
bikini festival in Baywatch?"
Unnecessary Nudity Must Be
Curbed
"Guidelines clearly indicate that unnecessary nudity must be
curbed. A lot of the Baywatch fans are under-age kids," added the
source.
What Step CBFC Will Take?
"In our films a big deal is made of bikini shots. Blame the
producers for making the bikini look like a phenomenal
happening."
CBFC Won’t Curb Nudity?
"We can't curb nudity when it is projected on the
beachside."
Point To Be Noted!
"We would object if girls in bikinis were shown in a discotheque
or in a dining room. But how do we curtail the skin exposure when
the entire film is by the beachside?"
