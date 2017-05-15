 »   »   » HEART-WARMING! Alia Bhatt Releases A 30 Year Old Endangered Turtle Back Into The Sea [SEE PICS]

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
This year, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated Mothers' Day
in a very special day that will melt your hearts.
We all know that she is an animal lover and hence she marked the
special ocassion by launching a 90 kg turtle back into the ocean
before having family over for a dinner.
Here's what happened...
How The Endangered Sea Turtle
Escaped A Near-Death
A green sea turtle was found stuck in a fishing net two months
ago on the Chikhala beach in Dahanu. However the reptile was
fortunate enough to escape death and was nursed back to health
by Dr. Dinesh Vineharkar.
Alia Sends It Back To Its
Home
Yesterday, the 'Dear Zindagi' actress visited a turtle rescue
centre in Dahanu, run by Wildlife Conservation and Animal Welfare
Association (WCAWA), and helped its volunteers in releasing that
sea turtle named ‘Queen' back into the sea.
Alia Kick-Starts The Co-Exist
Initiative
This move marked the launch of her new initiative, CoExist,
which is aimed at animal welfare and tackling environmental
issues.
Issues Like Animals Being
Ill-Treated Always Bothered Her
Alia was quoted saying to Mumbai Mirror, "I had been thinking
about this for a while. Issues like elephants or dogs being
ill-treated, stories of endangered animals like tigers being
poached, have always bothered me. I've been passionate about
animals ever since I was very young.
My sister (Shaheen Bhatt) and I would always rescue kittens and
cats, foster them for some time and find them homes or keep them
with us. My idea with this initiative is a world where man lives in
harmony with animals and nature."
Alia Says People Like Us Need To
Be The Voice Of Animals
She further added, "There will be different campaigns I will be
doing over time. When I was releasing Queen, Dr Dinesh noted that
it was ironic since the turtle was going back to its mother (the
sea) on Mother's Day.
People like us need to be the voice of animals. It was a great
way to kickstart my initiative because I'm a Mumbai girl who lives
by the sea. If I can make a difference in any way, it will be a
step in the right direction."
A Family Dinner For Alia
Alia returned to Mumbai the same day to celebrate Mothers'
day with mom Soni Razdan and the rest of the family at her new
house that she shares with Shaheen.
She was quoted saying, "I had the entire family over for dinner
after a really long time. It was a special day because Pooja and
Rahul (step-siblings) were present, along with my parents, under
one roof. That has not happened in a really long time."
On The Work Front
Talking about films, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's
superhero flick Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's
Gully Boys with Ranveer Singh.
Meanwhile check out this super adorable video shared by Alia on
her Instagram page...
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 13:40 [IST]
