 »   »   » Always A Positive Working Experience With Akshay Kumar: Producer

Actor Akshay Kumar has associated with Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks for the fifth time with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Bhatia says working with Akshay is always a pleasant experience.

They have earlier collaborated with projects like Special 26, Baby, Rustom and Naam Shabana.



"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is the fifth association between Akshay Kumar and Friday Filmworks. It is a delight and always a positive working experience with Akshay," Bhatia told IANS in a statement.



"Our creative sensibilities are similar and we always endeavour to tell stories reflecting the times that we live in. This association has been extremely fruitful so far and we hope that it grows even stronger over time," Bhatia added.



The film delves into the importance of having a toilet in a house. A love story with a satirical flavour, the movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, and produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.



It is slated to release on August 11.