 »   »   » Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan Hail Indian Women Cricket Team's Victory Over Pakistan!

Popular Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have congratulated the Indian women cricket team for defeating Pakistan in the Women's cricket World Cup and making India proud.

India defeated arch rivals Pakistan by 95 runs in a group match at the County Ground in Derby on Sunday.

Here's what Bollywood celebrities tweeted after the match:

Amitabh Bachchan: Congratulations India women's cricket team for your most convincing win. May you continue to prosper and bring greater glory.

Abhishek Bachchan: Many congratulations to the Women's Indian cricket team. You make us all very proud. Jai hind!

Anil Kapoor: So proud of these women! ICC Women's World Cup 2017. Hope this picture inspires and empowers all our girls to excel in any field they choose!

Anupam Kher: Congratulations India. Superb win in ICC Women's World Cup. You are the bestest. Proud of you all. Jai ho.

Diana Penty: Congratulations BCCI women on today's victory at the ICC Women's World Cup! You ladies rock!