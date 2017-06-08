 »   »   » 102 Not Out To Clash With Tumhari Sulu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on December 1 and will be clashing with Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu.

The film features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son. The makers aim to wrap up the shoot by July, read a statement.



102 Not Out is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name. The film is a sweet story between a father and a son and the duo will also speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film!



Talking about the movie, director Umesh Shukla told a leading daily, "In the film, there is a man in China who is 118 years old, and Amitji's character wants to break his record as the oldest living man, and live to be 120 years of age."



Amitabh and Rishi, who will be seen sharing screen space after two decades, have previously worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie.