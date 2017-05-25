 »   »   » WITH LOVE! Amitabh Bachchan Lovingly Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya With This Name!

Amitabh Bachchan is one proud grandfather as well as father-in-law. In his recent tweets, the Megastar was seen gushing over the bonding of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan and Tweeple are re-tweeting it like crazy!

Want to know what did he write about Aishwarya & Aaradhya? Find out yourself, below..

How Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan shared this recent picture of Aishwarya Rai & Aaradhya from their Cannes visit and captioned it as saying, "T 2434 - Bahurani aur hamari Rani .. !!!" Meanwhile, check out Aishwarya's Different Appearances From Cannes 2017: Aishwarya At Cannes Like every year, this year too, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took the Cannes red carpet by storm. She Looked Like Cinderella Unlike every year, this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet in an icy-blue gown and looked every bit like Cinderella. She Stole The Thunder From Deepika & Sonam Not just that, the diva also stole the Cannes thunder from other B-town actresses i.e., Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor. Aish’s Other Looks We didn't just drool over the red carpet appearances of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but also over her other looks. Aishwarya Goes Orange Lips Dressed in a black gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked every bit sensational and boy; she knows how to nail these quirky lip colours. Purple Lips? Why Not! Last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her purple lips but that didn't stop Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to experiment with her looks and this year also, she donned purple lips, making each of us say ‘whoa!'. Devdas Screening Here's the picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas screening at Festival De Cannes.

On an related note, as far as Aishwarya's work front is concerned, the actress has not signed any film yet. However rumours have been rife that her name is in the pipeline for Mani Ratnam's next.