 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Turns Into Angry Man After Sonam Kapoor Forgets To Reply Back On His B'Day Wishes!

Amitabh Bachchan Turns Into Angry Man After Sonam Kapoor Forgets To Reply Back On His B'Day Wishes!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday with her near and dear ones. The actress who is quite active on social media woke up to wishes pouring in from all corners on her Twitter handle.

The 'Neerja' girl was graciously replying to some and retweeting many tweets wherein her fans had wished her a 'Happy Birthday'. But it looks like she made a major goof-up and superstar Amitabh Bachchan isn't pleased with it.

Read on to know more...

Sonam Didn't Reply Back When Superstar Big B Wished Her On Her Birthday

Sonam Didn't Reply Back When Superstar Big B Wished Her On Her Birthday

It so happened that on Suniel Shetty's birthday tweet, Sonam replied back, "Thank you so so much!! Tons and tons of love."

Amitabh Bachchan's Startling Revelation

Amitabh Bachchan's Startling Revelation

To Sonam's post, Sr Bachchan wrote, "...and what about ME..this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear..i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!"

Sonam Quickly Realised Her Mistake

Sonam Quickly Realised Her Mistake

Looks like Sonam quickly realised her blunder and wrote back, "Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message..i am so so sorry." Chalo, all's well that ends well.

Sonam's Birthday Celebration With Beau Anand Ahuja

Sonam's Birthday Celebration With Beau Anand Ahuja

The pretty lady rang in her special day with her close friends and of course, her rumoured beau was by her side all the time. These pictures tell it all.

Big B's Cameo In Padman

Big B's Cameo In Padman

Meanwhile like in all R.Balki films, Amitabh Bachchan will be yet again making a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor- Radhika Apte starrer Padman.

Are you folks excited to watch this film which is based on a real life story?

Read more about: amitabh bachchan, sonam kapoor
Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 16:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos