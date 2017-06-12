 »   »   » Amitabh Bachchan Turns Into Angry Man After Sonam Kapoor Forgets To Reply Back On His B'Day Wishes!

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday with her near and dear ones. The actress who is quite active on social media woke up to wishes pouring in from all corners on her Twitter handle.

The 'Neerja' girl was graciously replying to some and retweeting many tweets wherein her fans had wished her a 'Happy Birthday'. But it looks like she made a major goof-up and superstar Amitabh Bachchan isn't pleased with it.

Sonam Didn't Reply Back When Superstar Big B Wished Her On Her Birthday It so happened that on Suniel Shetty's birthday tweet, Sonam replied back, "Thank you so so much!! Tons and tons of love." Amitabh Bachchan's Startling Revelation To Sonam's post, Sr Bachchan wrote, "...and what about ME..this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear..i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!" Sonam Quickly Realised Her Mistake Looks like Sonam quickly realised her blunder and wrote back, "Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message..i am so so sorry." Chalo, all's well that ends well. Sonam's Birthday Celebration With Beau Anand Ahuja The pretty lady rang in her special day with her close friends and of course, her rumoured beau was by her side all the time. These pictures tell it all. Big B's Cameo In Padman Meanwhile like in all R.Balki films, Amitabh Bachchan will be yet again making a guest appearance in Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor- Radhika Apte starrer Padman.

Are you folks excited to watch this film which is based on a real life story?