 »   »   » BIG SHOCKER! Amrita Singh Had A Huge Fight With Saif Ali Khan; Highly Upset With Him!

Saif Ali Khan got himself into trouble when he said that he did not want his daughter Sara Ali Khan to pursue a career in Bollywood.

The actor had revealed that he was worried about Sara as the profession which she is choosing is not a very stable one. But this irked his ex-wife Amrita a lot and she blasted Saif Ali Khan after reading his interview. Here is what happened.

When Amrita Called Saif A source told DNA, "She told him it was an irresponsible thing to say considering Sara is about to embark on a film career." Saif Tried To Calm Down Amrita "Saif didn't want to be dragged into an argument, so he mumbled that he was ‘quoted out of context' and calmed down his former wife." What Followed.. "Soon after the phone call, Saif was at a press conference when he was asked about Sara's debut again.'' I Love My Daughter ''He said, "I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great.'' I Am Still Concerned For Her ''Of course, she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes, which is great, but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession.'' Is That Clear? ''Because I love her, I worry for her. That's all I am saying. Is that clear?'' This Is Annoying ''People write things like, ‘He doesn't know what he is saying. He doesn't know his mind.' I find that annoying." What Saif Had Said Earlier ''I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession.'' Everyone Lives In Constant Fear In Bollywood ''And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed.''

