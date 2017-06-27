 »   »   » Amy Jackson Has Nothing To Wear As She Loses Her Bag On The Way To Bangkok! Shops At A Local Market!

Amy Jackson Has Nothing To Wear As She Loses Her Bag On The Way To Bangkok! Shops At A Local Market!

By:
Amy Jackson flew to Bangkok from Mumbai for a shoot and the airline misplaced her luggage and upon landing, she was left with nothing except her handbag. Amy, then continued with her shoot and also went shopping at the local Bangkok market and brought herself some new outfits. Two days later she realised that the airline had mistakenly sent her luggage to a completely different city and thankfully, they traced it back and handed it over to her.

She said, "Unfortunately, my luggage got exchanged with another aircraft at the Mumbai airport. I had no choice but to wait for it for two days. However, I shopped for things like clothes and other necessities from the local market in Bangkok. On the brighter side, it was fun exploring the city on my own."

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 17:23 [IST]
