 »   »   » Hot! Amy Jackson's Silk Pink Robe Will Take Away Your Monday Blues!

We guess Amy Jackson is the only actress who can take away all your Monday morning blues as her latest pictures are so hot and sizzling, that you'll feel like the weekend has arrived all over again!

She is seen sporting a hot silky pink robe and also having fun with her girlfriend while wearing thigh high boots! These pictures are a must watch! Check them out below...

Amy Jackson posed in a silk pink robe for Lipsy London.

Amy Jackson and her girlfriend have some fun trying on thigh length boots.

The gorgeous Amy Jackson looks sizzling in red. Doesn't she, folks?

Only Amy Jackson know how to handle the Monday morning blues!

Amy Jackson soaks in the sun sporting a hot bikini.

Her eyes are so sparkling that they speak a thousand words.

Amy Jackson relaxes herself and the whole image looks so soothing.

This hoodie 'Girlhood' is surely one of a kind!

Amy Jackson has a cup of coffee.

Life is one big party for the lovely Amy.

She'll next be seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in Robo 2.0.

