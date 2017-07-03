 »   »   » Ankita Lokhande Finally Grabs A Bollywood Movie! To Debut In Kangana Ranaut's Film!

Ankita Lokhande Finally Grabs A Bollywood Movie! To Debut In Kangana Ranaut's Film!

Speculations are rife that televison star Ankita Lokhande is all set to debut in Bollywood in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and before people brushed it off as 'just another rumour', Ankita herself confirmed that she'll indeed be debuting in B-town and said to Mumbai Mirror,

"I'd never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I'm honoured that I'll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana's Rani Laxmibai."

Ankita Lokhande to debut in Bollywood in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

Ankita Lokhande has already started learning the art of sword fighting.

She is learning horse riding as well for the movie as her role demands it.

After entertaining the audiences on the small screen, Ankita is all set to entertain the audiences on the silver screen.

Ankita Lokhande was dating Sushant Singh Rajput and now they've broken up.

Just a month ago, Ankita and Sushant had met in Mumbai for a coffee at a popular cafe joint.

We're sure Ankita Lokhande's debut film will end up being a superhit at the box office.

Ankita Lokhande's TV stint was the best she has ever achieved.

The film will go on floors in August, 2017.

Story first published: Monday, July 3, 2017
