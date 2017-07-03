 »   »   » Ankita Lokhande Finally Grabs A Bollywood Movie! To Debut In Kangana Ranaut's Film!

Speculations are rife that televison star Ankita Lokhande is all set to debut in Bollywood in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and before people brushed it off as 'just another rumour', Ankita herself confirmed that she'll indeed be debuting in B-town and said to Mumbai Mirror,

"I'd never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I'm honoured that I'll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana's Rani Laxmibai."