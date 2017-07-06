 »   »   » At Least Anurag Opened His Mouth! Govinda Is Not Happy; Here's The Reason Why He Left Jagga Jasoos

Very recently Govinda's picture from the sets of Jagga Jasoos went viral on the Internet. It created a lot of buzz and many believed that he was also a part of the film.

But during the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu cleared all the confusion and revealed that Govinda was not a part of the film. But the actor isn't happy. Read why he left the film, straight from the horse's mouth.



At Least Anurag Basu Opened His Mouth The actor told Pinkvilla, "I am thankful that Anurag Basu at least opened his mouth after three years.''

Finally, He Gave The Clarification About The Role ''Finally, he gave the clarification about the role. I am happy that at least he spoke about it after three years."

Why He Didn't Do Jagga Jasoos He had told earlier, "Well I am not doing Jagga Jasoos because I am doing Abhinay Chakra, my home production film, wherein I play a lead hero.''

I Can Not Do A Father's Role "So I cannot do a father's role. If I was doing those roles then it was fine.''

Why Are You Offering Me That Kind Of A Film? ''But if I am not doing then why are you offering me that kind of a film?"

I Am Upset With The Makers "I've finished my work but I won't be a part of the promotions. I'm upset with the makers for not clarifying things on my behalf.''

Nobody Can Defame Me ''I can understand them not wanting to get dragged into a silly controversy but not reacting was not a solution. Nobody is allowed to make money by defaming me. I may forgive but I'll never forget."

Here's What Anurag Basu Said... "I've shot a couple of days with him in the first schedule. Then there were changes in the story and other things.''

Govinda's Part Is Not There In Jagga Jasoos ''But Govinda isn't in the film, his part isn't there. It was very kind of him to agree when I requested him for the guest appearance. But it's our loss that he isn't there."



