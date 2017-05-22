 »   »   » Anurag Basu To Go Ahead With Kishore Biopic Without Ranbir Kapoor!

Director Anurag Basu says even if Ranbir Kapoor is unable to give dates for the biopic on legendary actor-singer late Kishore Kumar, he might start the film with another actor.

"It (biopic on Kishore Kumar) is not shelved. I don't know with whom I will make and when exactly. After Sanjay Dutt biopic Ranbir will be busy with his another film 'Dragon'.

"I don't want to wait for too long for the film, so if Ranbir can't give dates this year then I will go with someone else (another actor)," Basu told PTI.

Basu is keen to start the film by this year-end.

The 'Barfi director is all charged up for his next directorial venture, Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Inputs: PTI