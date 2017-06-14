 »   »   » LOVE KNOWS NO AGE! Anurag Kashyap Is Dating This 23 Year Old Girl & Their Lovey Dovey Pics Are VIRAL

Not just his films, even his love life is quite unconventional when it comes to Anurag Kashyap!

The director who has been lying low after his last release Raman Raghav 2.0 is back in the news but this time for personal reasons! Recently it was rumoured that the filmmaker is in a relationship with his 23 year old colleague Shubhra Shetty.

Though the couple has never officially the same, their Instagram photos have a different story to tell. Scroll down to know more...

Anurag And Shubhra Are Reportedly Dating Since A Year Buzz is that Anurag and Shubra are seeing each other since a year. And now this Instagram photo shared by Anurag and captioned as Love, has added more fodder to the gossip mills. The Age Difference Their relationship is in the limelight because Shubhra is almost half of Anurag's age. Anurag's Failed Marriages The filmmaker was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj with whom he ended his six year long wedlock in 2009. That's when he began dating actor Kalki Koechlin and the two got married in 2011. Anurag also introduced Kalki in Bollywood with his critically acclaimed Dev.D. However, their marriage was short-lived and they got divorced after four years. Now Anurag has found love once again in Shubhra. The Duo Are In A Live-In Relationship Reportedly, Anurag and Shubhra are in a live-in relationship and his social media page is filled with their lovey-dovey moments. How Their Relationship News Broke Last year, some pictures had floated on the internet which showed these two holidaying in New York, with Anurag's 16-year-old daughter Aaliya joining in too. Later, Shubhra's friend Gillian Bolt had also shared a snap that had the two kissing on the NYC streets, which was later deleted. Gillian had captioned the photo as "My little lovebirds".

Like they say, 'love has nothing to do with age' and Anurag-Shubhra are the perfect example of this saying!