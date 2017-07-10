 »   »   » OH FRESH! Anushka Sharma Adds More To The Mystery In This New Still From Pari

When the first look of Anushka Sharma's new film Pari released, it left everyone stunned with a layered, eerie feel that reminded us of the arresting quality of international cinema.

It featured a blue eyed Anushka with a bruised face without revealing much details about the film. It now looks like the makers have some more plans to deepen the mystery...

New Still Of Anushka From Pari This morning, the makers unveiled yet another still and boy, it is equally thought-provoking. Sprawled on the floor, Anushka's character shows no vulnerability; rather a strong sense of self-worth, fostering both sympathy and suspicion. Is it frail beginnings to a new life? It literally forces one to look for an answer. Release Date Of Pari Announced Karnesh Sharma of Clean Slate Films said, "Happy to announce 9th Feb 2018 as the release date of Pari. The first leg of shoot is over and we are very satisfied with what we have shot. Good & meaningful content-driven films is what we aspire to make at Clean Slate. It's not only about creating a good premise, but also about developing it properly. Pari is one more step in that direction." Pari Promises To Stun The Audience Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment further added, "Creating relevant, entertaining and engaging cinema across genres is what drives us at KriArj and our partners Kyta Productions. The passion, which Anushka and Karnesh bring into their films, is something that we identify with completely. Pari is a fantastic story that will entertain and stun the audience in the same measure. We are certain that our partnership will create content that will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd." Anushka's Path As A Producer Pari, Anushka's third home production under her banner Clean Slate Films will be co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Known to be bold, gutsy and making headlines for not only her choices as an actress, Anushka is also charting out her own path as a producer who explores both with new content and new processes in movie making.

The film also stars Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahaani fame.

Beech Neech Mein song from Jab Harry met Sejal launch | Shahrukh | Anushka | FilmiBeat