 »   »   » Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted Strolling The Streets Of New York City! View Pictures

New York city is brimming with Bollywood celebrities for the IIFA 2017, and many Indian fans spotted their favourite stars strolling the streets and managed to take selfies with them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen walking on the streets in NYC and Virat is holding an umbrella and a shopping bag. Check out the pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from New York City below!