 »   »   » Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Spotted Strolling The Streets Of New York City! View Pictures

New York city is brimming with Bollywood celebrities for the IIFA 2017, and many Indian fans spotted their favourite stars strolling the streets and managed to take selfies with them.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen walking on the streets in NYC and Virat is holding an umbrella and a shopping bag. Check out the pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli from New York City below!
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli take a walk in the streets of New York.
With My Love!
Virat Kohli captioned the image on Instagram as, "Much needed break with my love."
Disha Patani
Many Bollywood celebs were spotted on the streets of New York.
NYC
Quiet a lot of fans were lucky to spot their favourite star on the streets of NYC.
IIFA 2017
IIFA 2017 is held on July 15 and almost all celebs have reached NYC already.
Virat-Anushka
They're in NYC to attend the IIFA 2017.
Please Wait while comments are loading...