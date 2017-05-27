 »   »   » THEY ARE BACK TOGETHER! Anushka Sharma Joins The Cast Of Shahrukh Khan's Dwarf Film

Aanand L. Rai's next film has been creating a lot of buzz as it has Shahrukh Khan as its main protagonist playing a dwarf. Another reason why it has caught everyone's attention is for the speculations revolving around its leading ladies.

The film recently went on floors with Shahrukh Khan tweeting about his excitement to be on the sets...

On the other hand, we have got some fresh scoop for you on this film which is touted to be starring Katrina Kaif as one of the heroines. Read on to know more...

Anushka Joins The Cast As per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have finalised Anushka Sharma have been finalised for the film and it quoted a source saying so who refused to divulge any further details. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan Trio Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had earlier shared screen space together in Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan. They are now reuniting for Rai's film. A DNA report quoted a source saying, "After Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were unable to commit to the film, Aanand approached Anushka. The actress found the role challenging and agreed to do it. She also shares a great rapport with SRK and Katrina, and decided to come on board. It's an exciting film for all the three actors." Is This The Film's Title? Rumours are rife that the film has been titled Katrina Meri Jaan. Anushka Sharma As A Mentally Challenged Girl? As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Anushka essays the role of a mentally challenged girl in the movie. Viral Picture Meanwhile, a picture from the sets recently got leaked from the sets. It had Shahrukh wearing a white vest with his hair unkempt.

Are you folks excited to watch the trio together?