 »   »   » Straight From Her Heart! Anushka Shetty Accepts That Baahubali Prabhas Is S*xier Than Rana Daggubati

Anushka Shetty is basking in the success of Baahubali 2. The
actress, who played the role of Devasena, won praises from every
corner of the country for her brilliant performance.
The audiences loved not only her acting but also her amazing
chemistry with Prabhas in the movie. Recently, Anushka was asked
who according to her, is more sexy - Prabhas or Rana Daggubati.
Read her reply below.
When Anushka Chose Prabhas
When a TV reporter asked Anushka Shetty, who is s*exier, without
thinking for a second Anushka replied, ''Prabhas."
Rana Is Like Her Brother
She further added that Rana Daggubati is like her brother. "He
calls me brother and I call him brother."
Speculations About Their Love
Life
There are strong rumours that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are
more than friends. And you won't believe that many fan clubs have
started discussing about their marriage as well.
They Share A Hot Chemistry
On-screen
Baahubali 2 is widely appreciated for the hot chemistry between
Amarendra and Devasena, played by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty
respectively.
Anushka Would Love To Work With
Prabhas Again
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have previously worked in Billa and
Mirchi. A few days ago, during a Facebook session with fans,
Anushka said that she would love to work with Prabhas
again.
She Also Revealed...
In the same session, Anushka Shetty said, "The toughest
challenge for me was to play the love interest of Amarendra
Baahubali and also the mother to Mahendra Baahubali. But for
Rajamouli, I would not have been able to pull off this
challenge."
On The Work Front
The actress will soon be seen in Bhagmati, which is a Telugu
thriller.
What About Prabhas?
Prabhas will be seen in Saaho next. The film is directed by
Sujeeth. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 150
Crores.
So readers, do you also agree that Prabhas is hotter than Rana
Daggubati? Please let us know your views by posting your comments
below.
