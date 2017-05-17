 »   »   » Straight From Her Heart! Anushka Shetty Accepts That Baahubali Prabhas Is S*xier Than Rana Daggubati

Anushka Shetty is basking in the success of Baahubali 2. The actress, who played the role of Devasena, won praises from every corner of the country for her brilliant performance.

The audiences loved not only her acting but also her amazing chemistry with Prabhas in the movie. Recently, Anushka was asked who according to her, is more sexy - Prabhas or Rana Daggubati. Read her reply below.

When Anushka Chose Prabhas When a TV reporter asked Anushka Shetty, who is s*exier, without thinking for a second Anushka replied, ''Prabhas." Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Book Your Tickets Right Away! Rana Is Like Her Brother She further added that Rana Daggubati is like her brother. "He calls me brother and I call him brother."

Speculations About Their Love Life There are strong rumours that Anushka Shetty and Prabhas are more than friends. And you won't believe that many fan clubs have started discussing about their marriage as well.

They Share A Hot Chemistry On-screen Baahubali 2 is widely appreciated for the hot chemistry between Amarendra and Devasena, played by Prabhas and Anushka Shetty respectively.

Anushka Would Love To Work With Prabhas Again Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have previously worked in Billa and Mirchi. A few days ago, during a Facebook session with fans, Anushka said that she would love to work with Prabhas again.

She Also Revealed... In the same session, Anushka Shetty said, "The toughest challenge for me was to play the love interest of Amarendra Baahubali and also the mother to Mahendra Baahubali. But for Rajamouli, I would not have been able to pull off this challenge."

On The Work Front The actress will soon be seen in Bhagmati, which is a Telugu thriller.

What About Prabhas? Prabhas will be seen in Saaho next. The film is directed by Sujeeth. The movie is being made on a budget of Rs 150 Crores.



So readers, do you also agree that Prabhas is hotter than Rana Daggubati? Please let us know your views by posting your comments below.