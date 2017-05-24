 »   »   » UNFORTUNATE! Anushka Shetty's Bollywood Debut Gets Cancelled; Is Baahubali 2 The Reason?

By:
Anushka Shetty received lots of love from every corner of the country for her brilliant performance as Devasena in Baahubali 2.

There were many reports that the Telugu actress would make her Bollywood debut soon but it seems that we will have to wait for that to happen.

When Anushka Was Offered The Film

Director E. Niwas had told a daily, "I have narrated the script to Anushka and she has liked it, but it's in a very initial stage right now.''

Anushka Was The Perfect Choice

He had added, "Anushka is one of the top actresses, she fits the bill (for the movie) and so we zeroed in on her.''

Not A Remake

"The film is titled Juvenile and it's a multi-starrer. It's a fresh script and not a remake.''

Not A Women-Centric Film

''It's not even a women-centric film. It has multiple stories, which get connected in the climax.''

Latest Development

E. Niwas told Deccan Chronicle, "That movie is not happening right now. It's is about a juvenile and has to have a newcomer.''

The Budget Is Also A Problem

''We couldn't work around both these things. The budgets couldn't be worked out either."

Anushka Is A Star Now

"Anushka is now a star all over India and not just down south.''

But..

''It would be a great experience to work with her. Right now, the project is on a backburner."

