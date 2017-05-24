UNFORTUNATE! Anushka Shetty's Bollywood Debut Gets Cancelled; Is Baahubali 2 The Reason?
Anushka Shetty received lots of love from every corner of the country for her brilliant performance as Devasena in Baahubali 2.
There were many reports that the Telugu actress would make her
Bollywood debut soon but it seems that we will have to wait for
that to happen.
When Anushka Was Offered The Film
Director E. Niwas had told a daily, "I have narrated the script
to Anushka and she has liked it, but it's in a very initial stage
right now.''
Anushka Was The Perfect Choice
He had added, "Anushka is one of the top actresses, she fits the
bill (for the movie) and so we zeroed in on her.''
Not A Remake
"The film is titled Juvenile and it's a multi-starrer. It's a
fresh script and not a remake.''
Not A Women-Centric Film
''It's not even a women-centric film. It has multiple stories,
which get connected in the climax.''
Latest Development
E. Niwas told Deccan Chronicle, "That movie is not happening
right now. It's is about a juvenile and has to have a
newcomer.''
The Budget Is Also A Problem
''We couldn't work around both these things. The budgets
couldn't be worked out either."