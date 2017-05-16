 »   »   » Anushka Shetty's FIRST PHOTOSHOOT! Baahubali's Devasena Was REJECTED After Producer Saw Her Audition

Anushka Shetty has become a household name after the release of Baahubali 2. The actress, who was famous in the South earlier, is now the darling of the entire nation.

But you will be shocked to know that Baahubali's Devasena was rejected when she gave her first audition. Check out the pictures from her first photoshoot below.

Hard To Believe Anushka Shetty is famous for her beauty and it's really hard to believe that the producers rejected her. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Book Your Tickets Right Away! Anushka Never Liked Giving Auditions As per many reports, Anushka Shetty never liked going for the auditions.

When Destiny Favoured Her Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, which garnered her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress - Telugu nomination. Read more unknown facts about her below.

First Movie As A Lead Actor In the year 2006, Anushka Shetty got her major break with the movie Vikramarkudu, which was also directed by SS Rajamouli.

When She Tasted Real Success Anushka Shetty tasted success when her movie Singham became a blockbuster in the year 2010.

One Of The Highest Paid Actresses Of The South Industry If reports are anything to go by, Anushka Shetty charged Rs 5 crore for playing the role of Devasena in Baahubali.

She Is Sweety Shetty Not many are aware that Baahubali's Devasena's real name is not Anushka Shetty. Her original name is Sweety Shetty.



Not Just Pretty But Educated Also The actress is a graduate in computer applications and has studied in Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

She Was A Yoga Instructor Did you know that before entering the film industry Anushka Shetty was a yoga teacher? The actress took her training under yoga instructor Bharat Thakur (husband of actress Bhumika Chawla).

First Actress Who Got The Opportunity To Work With SS Rajamouli Three Times Anushka Shetty is one lucky girl as she is the only actress who got the opportunity to work with the great filmmaker, SS Rajamouli three times in her career.



Wonderful, we say!