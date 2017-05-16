 »   »   » Anushka Shetty's FIRST PHOTOSHOOT! Baahubali's Devasena Was REJECTED After Producer Saw Her Audition

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Anushka Shetty has become a household name after the release of
Baahubali 2. The actress, who was famous in the South earlier, is
now the darling of the entire nation.
But you will be shocked to know that Baahubali's Devasena was
rejected when she gave her first audition. Check out the pictures
from her first photoshoot below.
Hard To Believe
Anushka Shetty is famous for her beauty and it's really hard to
believe that the producers rejected her.
Anushka Never Liked Giving
Auditions
As per many reports, Anushka Shetty never liked going for the
auditions.
When Destiny Favoured Her
Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film
Super, which garnered her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress -
Telugu nomination. Read more unknown facts about her below.
First Movie As A Lead Actor
In the year 2006, Anushka Shetty got her major break with the
movie Vikramarkudu, which was also directed by SS
Rajamouli.
When She Tasted Real
Success
Anushka Shetty tasted success when her movie Singham became a
blockbuster in the year 2010.
One Of The Highest Paid
Actresses Of The South Industry
If reports are anything to go by, Anushka Shetty charged Rs 5
crore for playing the role of Devasena in Baahubali.
She Is Sweety Shetty
Not many are aware that Baahubali's Devasena's real name is not
Anushka Shetty. Her original name is Sweety Shetty.
Not Just Pretty But Educated
Also
The actress is a graduate in computer applications and has
studied in Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.
She Was A Yoga Instructor
Did you know that before entering the film industry Anushka
Shetty was a yoga teacher? The actress took her training under yoga
instructor Bharat Thakur (husband of actress Bhumika
Chawla).
First Actress Who Got The
Opportunity To Work With SS Rajamouli Three Times
Anushka Shetty is one lucky girl as she is the only actress who
got the opportunity to work with the great filmmaker, SS Rajamouli
three times in her career.
Wonderful, we say!
