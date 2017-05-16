 »   »   » Anushka Shetty's FIRST PHOTOSHOOT! Baahubali's Devasena Was REJECTED After Producer Saw Her Audition

Anushka Shetty's FIRST PHOTOSHOOT! Baahubali's Devasena Was REJECTED After Producer Saw Her Audition

Did you know that Baahubali’s Devasena aka Anushka Shetty was rejected after her first audition?

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Anushka Shetty has become a household name after the release of Baahubali 2. The actress, who was famous in the South earlier, is now the darling of the entire nation.

But you will be shocked to know that Baahubali's Devasena was rejected when she gave her first audition. Check out the pictures from her first photoshoot below.

Hard To Believe

Hard To Believe

Anushka Shetty is famous for her beauty and it's really hard to believe that the producers rejected her.

Anushka Never Liked Giving Auditions

Anushka Never Liked Giving Auditions

As per many reports, Anushka Shetty never liked going for the auditions.

When Destiny Favoured Her

When Destiny Favoured Her

Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film Super, which garnered her a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress - Telugu nomination. Read more unknown facts about her below.

First Movie As A Lead Actor

First Movie As A Lead Actor

In the year 2006, Anushka Shetty got her major break with the movie Vikramarkudu, which was also directed by SS Rajamouli.

When She Tasted Real Success

When She Tasted Real Success

Anushka Shetty tasted success when her movie Singham became a blockbuster in the year 2010.

One Of The Highest Paid Actresses Of The South Industry

One Of The Highest Paid Actresses Of The South Industry

If reports are anything to go by, Anushka Shetty charged Rs 5 crore for playing the role of Devasena in Baahubali.

She Is Sweety Shetty

She Is Sweety Shetty

Not many are aware that Baahubali's Devasena's real name is not Anushka Shetty. Her original name is Sweety Shetty.


Not Just Pretty But Educated Also

Not Just Pretty But Educated Also

The actress is a graduate in computer applications and has studied in Mount Carmel College, Bangalore.

She Was A Yoga Instructor

She Was A Yoga Instructor

Did you know that before entering the film industry Anushka Shetty was a yoga teacher? The actress took her training under yoga instructor Bharat Thakur (husband of actress Bhumika Chawla).

First Actress Who Got The Opportunity To Work With SS Rajamouli Three Times

First Actress Who Got The Opportunity To Work With SS Rajamouli Three Times

Anushka Shetty is one lucky girl as she is the only actress who got the opportunity to work with the great filmmaker, SS Rajamouli three times in her career.

Wonderful, we say!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: anushka shetty, baahubali 2
Other articles published on May 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos