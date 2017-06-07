TRUTH IS OUT! Anushka Shetty BREAKS Her Silence; Talks About Her Rumoured Affair With Prabhas
After the release of Baahubali 2 a lot has been written about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' marriage. Even after a month of the movie's release the rumours about their affair refuse to die.
And it seems it has forced Anushka Shetty to break her silence and reveal the truth behind her affair with Baahubali co-star Prabhas.
What Anushka Has Said..
According to a leading web portal, Anushka Shetty has told the media houses in Hyderabad that she is not dating Prabhas and they should stop writing such stories about her.
Rumours Can Rest Now
So it is confirmed that Anushka Shetty is not dating Prabhas and their marriage rumours can rest now.
How These Stories Started
Actors are often linked together when they work in a film; the same happened with the two stars. And All thanks to Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' beautiful chemistry in Baahubali 2, many thought that the link-up rumours are true.
However, The Two Are Really Good Friends
It must be noted that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have previously worked in Billa and Mirchi and are really good friends.
Anushka Shetty Shares A Great Rapport With Him
During the promotions of Baahubali 2, Anushka Shetty had said that she would love to work with Prabhas again.
On The Work Front
As per reports, Anushka Shetty and Prabhas will soon fly to China with the team of Baahubali 2 for the promotions.
Here's What She Had Revealed About It
''I know a lot of people have been thinking that this is a period film on the historic Bhagmati of Hyderabad. But that's not true. It's a modern day thriller,'' she had told a daily.