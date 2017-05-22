IS THIS LOVE? Anushka Shetty Is Unable To Hide Her Feelings For Prabhas; Here's The Proof!
The way Anushka Shetty looked At Prabhas when he tried to speak in Hindi is beyond adorable.
They are the most loved couple on-screen and after the rumours of their affair, fans really want to see them get married to each other. Yes, we are talking about Baahubali and Devasena aka Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.
It happened during a press conference, when Prabhas and Anushka were interacting with the media, a journo asked a question from the Baahubali actor. Scroll down for more.
Here's What Happened
The conference was held a day before Prabhas' birthday, when he
was asked about his plans. He said, ''I am just waiting for the
first look of his movie and hope that fans like it.''
When Prabhas Spoke In Hindi
When a reporter asked Prabhas about the special gift he received
from SS Rajamouli, he replied in Hindi and said, ''Rajmouli sir ne
bahot bahot gift diya.'' Aww! How cute he is!
When Anushka Could Not Take Her Eyes Off Prabhas
Well, not just us, even Anushka Shetty loved the way Prabhas
answered this question. The way she is looking at him in this
picture is just adorable.
Rumours About Anushka & Prabhas' Marriage
After the success of Baahubali 2, many stories about Prabhas and
Anushka Shetty's marriage are getting printed on a daily
basis.
When Anushka Accepted That Prabhas Is Sexier Than Rana
Even after all these rumours, Anushka Shetty openly accepted
recently that she finds Prabhas sexier than Rana! Hmmm!
They Were Linked Together In The Past Too
In the past too, there were many rumours that the two were
dating each other.
The Alleged Couple To Re-unite
As per recent reports, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might work
together in Saaho.
On a related note, Prabhas will start the shooting of Saaho in July.
Video Courtesy-Viral Bollywood