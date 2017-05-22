 »   »   » IS THIS LOVE? Anushka Shetty Is Unable To Hide Her Feelings For Prabhas; Here's The Proof!

They are the most loved couple on-screen and after the rumours of their affair, fans really want to see them get married to each other. Yes, we are talking about Baahubali and Devasena aka Prabhas and Anushka Shetty.

It happened during a press conference, when Prabhas and Anushka were interacting with the media, a journo asked a question from the Baahubali actor. Scroll down for more.

Here's What Happened The conference was held a day before Prabhas' birthday, when he was asked about his plans. He said, ''I am just waiting for the first look of his movie and hope that fans like it.''

When Prabhas Spoke In Hindi When a reporter asked Prabhas about the special gift he received from SS Rajamouli, he replied in Hindi and said, ''Rajmouli sir ne bahot bahot gift diya.'' Aww! How cute he is!

When Anushka Could Not Take Her Eyes Off Prabhas Well, not just us, even Anushka Shetty loved the way Prabhas answered this question. The way she is looking at him in this picture is just adorable.

Rumours About Anushka & Prabhas' Marriage After the success of Baahubali 2, many stories about Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's marriage are getting printed on a daily basis.



When Anushka Accepted That Prabhas Is Sexier Than Rana Even after all these rumours, Anushka Shetty openly accepted recently that she finds Prabhas sexier than Rana! Hmmm!

They Were Linked Together In The Past Too In the past too, there were many rumours that the two were dating each other.

The Alleged Couple To Re-unite As per recent reports, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might work together in Saaho.

We Are Waiting For The Official Announcement Well, we are desperately waiting for the official announcement. What about you readers?



On a related note, Prabhas will start the shooting of Saaho in July.

Video Courtesy-Viral Bollywood