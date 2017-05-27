 »   »   » The Hot & Sizzling Anusmriti Sarkar To Make Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details!

The Hot & Sizzling Anusmriti Sarkar To Make Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details!

Anusmriti Sarkar who has starred in a few Telugu and Bengali films is all set to make a grand entry in Bollywood with Arita Singh's upcoming movie 'Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq' and said, "It is a heart touching love story, the makers will announce the project soon."

Anusmriti Sarkar is rumoured to be dating cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017. So would they be the next Cricket-Bollywood jodi? It looks like they will be!

She will play the role of the leading lady in Arita Singh's upcoming movie 'Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq'.

Anusmriti Sarkar has starred in a few Telugu and Bengali films.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Anusmriti Sarkar is dating cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Both Anusmriti and Bhuvneshwar have kept their relationship under the wraps.

It looks like Anusmriti and Bhuvneshwar will be the next cricket-bollywood jodi.

Anusmriti revealed that her debut film will be a romantic film.

The movie will go on floors in the second half of 2017.

The lead actor of the movie is yet to be confirmed.

Anusmriti Sarkar is a hot lady with a body to die for.

Anusmriti Sarkar has a lot of dreams and hopes in Bollywood.

We hope all of Anusmriti Sarkar's dreams to come true in Bollywood!

