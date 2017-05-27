The Hot & Sizzling Anusmriti Sarkar To Make Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details!
By: Vinod Dsouza
Anusmriti Sarkar who has starred in a few Telugu and Bengali films is all set to make a grand entry in Bollywood with Arita Singh's upcoming movie 'Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq' and said, "It is a heart touching love story, the makers will announce the project soon."
Anusmriti Sarkar is rumoured to be dating cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017. So would they be the next Cricket-Bollywood jodi? It looks like they will be!
Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq
She will play the role of the leading lady in Arita Singh's upcoming movie 'Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq'.
Dating Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar?
Rumours are doing the rounds that Anusmriti Sarkar is dating cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
