 »   »   » The Hot & Sizzling Anusmriti Sarkar To Make Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details!

Anusmriti Sarkar who has starred in a few Telugu and Bengali films is all set to make a grand entry in Bollywood with Arita Singh's upcoming movie 'Jaane Kaisa Yeh Ishq' and said, "It is a heart touching love story, the makers will announce the project soon."

Anusmriti Sarkar is rumoured to be dating cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2017. So would they be the next Cricket-Bollywood jodi? It looks like they will be!