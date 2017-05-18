 »   »   » Arbaaz Khan Doesn't Care About Malaika Arora! Parties Hard With Birthday Girl Sonal Chauhan

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Out of the blue, Arbaaz Khan posted a picture of Sonal Chauhan
on his Instagram handle and called her "amazing, beautiful,
gorgeous, stunning, lovely" and even posted kisses and hearts
wishing her a happy birthday!
In just a few hours from then, Arbaaz Khan attended Sonal
Chauhan's birthday bash and the duo along with other guests had a
wonderful evening. We're wondering what's happening bewteen Arbaaz
and Sonal Are they just friends or in a relationship?
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal Chauhan celebrated her 30th birthday on May 16, 2017.
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan attended Sonal Chauhan's birthday bash and had a
good time!
Olive
Sonal Chauhan's birthday party was held at Olive in Khar West,
Mumbai.
Mushy-Mushy
Arbaaz Khan wished Sonal Chauhan a happy birthday in a
mushy-mushy way on Instagram.
Too Much Love
Arbaaz captioned Sonal in his birthday wish as "amazing,
beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, lovely."
Kisses & Hearts
Arbaaz even threw in a few kisses and heart emojis wishing Sonal
on her birthday.
What's Cooking?
So what's exactly cooking between Arbaaz Khan and Sonal
Chauhan?
Get Over It!
It looks like Arbaaz Khan has got over Malaika Arora
completely.
It's About Time!
Well, only time will tell what's cooking between Arbaaz Khan and
Sonal Chauhan.
Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways after a solid 18 years
of marriage.
Party
Sonal Chauhan had a wonderful birthday bash along with many of
her friends.
Down South
Sonal Chauhan has starred in several Tamil and Telugu
movies.
What Is It?
Well, whatever it is, we hope Arbaaz and Sonal will come out in
the open and reveal their friendship or relationship to the
public.
Malaika Arora
We wonder what does Malaika Arora think about Arbaaz Khan's
lovely-dovey Instagram post about Sonal Chauhan.
Birthday Wishes
Will Arbaaz Khan wish Malaika Arora on her birthday the same way
her wished Sonal Chauhan? We guess not!
Parting Ways
It looks like even Malaika Arora is not bothered about what
Arbaaz Khan does or says post separation.
