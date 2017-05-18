 »   »   » Arbaaz Khan Doesn't Care About Malaika Arora! Parties Hard With Birthday Girl Sonal Chauhan

Arbaaz Khan Doesn't Care About Malaika Arora! Parties Hard With Birthday Girl Sonal Chauhan

Not only did Arbaaz Khan wish Sonal Chauhan a happy birthday in a lovely-dovey way, he also attended her birthday bash and had a good time along with the other guests.

By:
Out of the blue, Arbaaz Khan posted a picture of Sonal Chauhan on his Instagram handle and called her "amazing, beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, lovely" and even posted kisses and hearts wishing her a happy birthday!

In just a few hours from then, Arbaaz Khan attended Sonal Chauhan's birthday bash and the duo along with other guests had a wonderful evening. We're wondering what's happening bewteen Arbaaz and Sonal Are they just friends or in a relationship?

Sonal Chauhan celebrated her 30th birthday on May 16, 2017.

Arbaaz Khan attended Sonal Chauhan's birthday bash and had a good time!

Sonal Chauhan's birthday party was held at Olive in Khar West, Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan wished Sonal Chauhan a happy birthday in a mushy-mushy way on Instagram.

Arbaaz captioned Sonal in his birthday wish as "amazing, beautiful, gorgeous, stunning, lovely."

Arbaaz even threw in a few kisses and heart emojis wishing Sonal on her birthday.

So what's exactly cooking between Arbaaz Khan and Sonal Chauhan?

It looks like Arbaaz Khan has got over Malaika Arora completely.

Well, only time will tell what's cooking between Arbaaz Khan and Sonal Chauhan.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora parted ways after a solid 18 years of marriage.

Sonal Chauhan had a wonderful birthday bash along with many of her friends.

Sonal Chauhan has starred in several Tamil and Telugu movies.

Well, whatever it is, we hope Arbaaz and Sonal will come out in the open and reveal their friendship or relationship to the public.

We wonder what does Malaika Arora think about Arbaaz Khan's lovely-dovey Instagram post about Sonal Chauhan.

Will Arbaaz Khan wish Malaika Arora on her birthday the same way her wished Sonal Chauhan? We guess not!

It looks like even Malaika Arora is not bothered about what Arbaaz Khan does or says post separation.

