 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Arjun Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra To REUNITE, Can You Guess The Film's Title?

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their big splash in Bollywood with Habib Faizal's Ishaqzaade in 2012. Five years later, the two actors are all set to share screen space once again.

Excited? Well, here's all the details about this interesting project. Scroll down to read further...

The Film's Title Is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Yes, you heard that right! Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be reuiniting for Dibakar Banerjee's next film titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. More Details About Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar As per a DNA report, the film is a dramatic thriller to be produced by Yash Raj Films. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar revolves around a man and a woman belonging to two different parts of India. The only thing that keeps them together is their hatred for each other. What Unites The Two Protagonists? A source was quoted as saying, "Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other." Dibakar Banerjee Says It Feels Like His First Film Dibakar confirmed this news and said, "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other, but can't survive without each other." Arjun Calls Parineeti His Most Amazing Co-star Arjun Kapoor is ecstatic about teaming up with Parineeti again and was quoted as saying, "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can't wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon." Parineeti Chopra's Dream Gets Fulfilled On the other hand, Parineeti said, "After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am so ready to sink my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!"

Well, we just can't wait to see this hit jodi together back on the big screen!