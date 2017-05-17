 »   »   » THAT'S WEIRD! Arjun Kapoor Doesn't Have This ONE Thing At Home Because Of His Phobia

Arjun Kapoor started his career playing an anti-hero in Ishaqzaade and then a geeky engineer in 2 States. His films may not have been huge box office successes but the actor isn't complaining.

This week, we will be seeing him playing a non-English speaking basketball player. But before that the young lad made some honest confessions in his recent interview with Filmfare.



Check out what Arjun had to say...



On Biting Nails Arjun Kapoor revealed that he has the habit of biting nails. Sounds gross, but we all could identify with that, naa?

No Shoes Please The actor was quoted as saying, "If I am home or with friends or just roaming around, I don't like wearing shoes. I like to be in chappals."

He Hates Being In The Kitchen Arjun may have played a quintessential house husband in his last outing, the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ki & Ka. But in real life, that's just not the case.

He says, "I don't know how to cook at all. I hate being in the kitchen. I learnt a bit for Ki And Ka but don't enjoy it at all."



Yet Another Honest Confession "I can't wake up on my own. Someone has to wake me up."

Wait, What! Arjun Kapoor Is Scared Of Ceiling Fans The 'Half Girlfriend' actor even mentioned about his unique phobia. He said that he doesn't have a ceiling fan at home because he is scared of them!



Meanwhile folks, are you excited to watch Half Girlfriend this weekend?





