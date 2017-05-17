 »   »   » THAT'S WEIRD! Arjun Kapoor Doesn't Have This ONE Thing At Home Because Of His Phobia

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Arjun Kapoor started his career playing an anti-hero in
Ishaqzaade and then a geeky engineer in 2 States. His films may not
have been huge box office successes but the actor isn't
complaining.
This week, we will be seeing him playing a non-English speaking
basketball player. But before that the young lad made some honest
confessions in his recent interview with Filmfare.
Check out what Arjun had to say...
On Biting Nails
Arjun Kapoor revealed that he has the habit of biting nails.
Sounds gross, but we all could identify with that, naa?
No Shoes Please
The actor was quoted as saying, "If I am home or with friends or
just roaming around, I don't like wearing shoes. I like to be in
chappals."
He Hates Being In The
Kitchen
Arjun may have played a quintessential house husband in his
last outing, the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Ki & Ka. But in
real life, that's just not the case.
He says, "I don't know how to cook at all. I hate being in the
kitchen. I learnt a bit for Ki And Ka but don't enjoy it at
all."
Yet Another Honest
Confession
"I can't wake up on my own. Someone has to wake me up."
Wait, What! Arjun Kapoor Is
Scared Of Ceiling Fans
The 'Half Girlfriend' actor even mentioned about his unique
phobia. He said that he doesn't have a ceiling fan at home because
he is scared of them!
Meanwhile folks, are you excited to watch Half Girlfriend this
weekend?
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 11:33 [IST]
