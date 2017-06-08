 »   »   » Pic Talk: Arjun Rampal Bumps Into Preity Zinta & Her Hubby Gene Goodenough

We all know that Arjun Rampal and Preity Zinta are very close friends. In fact, there were days, when Preity and Arjun used to hang out together a lot, along with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

"Great catching up with my darling @realpz and Gene in LA #losangeles #beverlyhills #lalaland," captioned the picture Arjun Rampal on his Instagram page.

Interestingly, Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal have worked together in Dil Hai Tumhara and back in the year 2002, audience had actually loved their on-screen chemistry.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen. She will be next seen in Bhaiya Ji Superhit which will hit the theaters soon. The film also casts Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.