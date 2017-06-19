 »   »   » Aryan Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With His Mommy Gauri Khan!

Aryan Khan Shares An Adorable Picture With His Mommy Gauri Khan!

By:
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his mommy Gauri Khan and the caption has got everyone's attention. He captioned it in a short and sweet way as, "The Birth Giver."

The very next moment, Gauri Khan shared the same picture with a new filter and appreciated Aryan's caption by saying, "Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver." The mother and son duo are so adorable right? Check out the picture below!

Aryan Khan looks so adorable with his mommy dearest Gauri Khan in the picture!

After his studies, Aryan Khan might debut in Bollywood and we're sure, he'll be as big as his father.

Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana is also the talk of the town these days!

Suhana and Aryan pose for a picture along with their friends.

A throwback picture of SRK's family with Kajol. Aryan looks so small in this! Time really flies.

Gauri Khan and Suhana go on a holiday with friends.

Aryan Khan maintains his physique well and regularly hits the gym.

Shahrukh Khan and his family look so sweet, don't they?

Gauri Khan shared the same picture of Aryan's and captioned it as, "Love The Tag line .. The Birth giver."

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan attend Aryan's karate classes.

